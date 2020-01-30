A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Katherine C. Skorupski, 48, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 61/151 and Lake Eleanor Road. Police said Vincent A. Smith, 19, of Asbury, Iowa, was traveling north on the highway when he attempted to make a left turn onto Lake Eleanor. He pulled in front of Skorupski’s vehicle, which was traveling south on the highway. Smith’s vehicle broadsided Skorupski’s vehicle. Smith was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn.