Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, has announced that she is running for Iowa's U.S. Senate seat up for election in 2022.
The Dubuque County native served one term in Congress, representing Iowa's First Congressional District, from 2019 to earlier this year. She was the second youngest woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first woman to serve her district. Her candidacy for the Senate race has been rumored for months.
The Senate seat she is campaigning for is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has held it for 40 years.
Finkenauer lost her first re-election race for Congress last November to Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Hinson won with 212,088, or 51.2%, to Finkenauer's 201,347, or 48.6%. In that race, Hinson beat Finkenauer in all but three of 20 counties in the district — the three most urban: Dubuque, Linn and Johnson.
But even with so recent a loss in the rearview, Finkenauer told the Telegraph Herald that a lot has happened since election day, which she feels has Iowans wanting change.
"There are a lot of folks who got knocked down in 2020," she said. "Now in 2021, going into 2022, there's so much hope and so much resiliency. And I think people are seeing the difference between the public servants in Washington and the politicians."
In particular, she said the memories of the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and the misinformation she said fueled it, are plenty fresh in voters' minds.
"We have politicians in Iowa who, quite frankly, never stood up to it (misinformation) or in fact even perpetuated it, putting our democracy in jeopardy," she said. "That’s the type of stuff you don’t forget. That’s the type of thing we’re going to make sure Iowans hear."
Finkenauer said she was also inspired by her experience with the obstruction she said she faced from the Senate during her term in Congress — particularly on prescription drug reform and rural infrastructure investment.
"Unfortunately the Senate never touched it ... refused to pick it up and vote on it," she said.
The elephant in the room when discussing this race is if Sen. Grassley decides to run again. He would begin his next term at 89 years old. He has insisted on not announcing his intentions for 2022 until this fall. Finkenauer, though, said that has no bearing on her own intentions.
"This race isn’t about Senator Grassley," she said. "This race is about Iowa. This race is about our country and democracy. We have to have people who actually get it, who don’t just read about working families in textbooks, but have actually lived it."
Even so, Finkenauer said she has been disappointed in Grassley's service recently — particularly when she compares it to his past work with former Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin.
"I watched them work together, sometimes disagree, but that was fine," she said. "You kind of knew they were still trying to do the right thing for Iowa. I had so much respect for that. It’s what actually gave me a lot of hope about public service and how it was supposed to work. The last few years, we have not seen that from Senator Grassley."
Finkenauer pointed to recent months in particular.
"There’s this bipartisan infrastructure plan they’re working on with the White House weekly at this point," she said. "I would have put money on it that, even 10 years ago, Senator Grassley would have been there. Where is he now? Why is he so uninterested in working on these issues that can move working families forward, can move the country forward?"
Before worrying about Republicans, Finkenauer would have to secure the Democratic nomination in the primary. So far, the only other Democrat to file is Dave Muhlbauer, a family farmer and former Crawford County supervisor.
On Friday, Finkenauer did not dwell on her fellow Democratic competition.
"I can’t speak to Dave. I’m sure he’s great," she said. "I know who I am. I know who I fight for. The way I grew up in rural Iowa, then representing the City of Dubuque in the Statehouse, then getting to represent eastern Iowa in Congress, you realize we’re not all that different -- whether you live in rural Iowa or the cities. It’s about our values and stepping up for each other."
Finkenauer will hold a public announcement event at 10 a.m. today at the UAW Local 94, 3450 Central Ave, Dubuque.