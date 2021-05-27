CLINTON, Iowa — Opening statements are underway this morning in the new trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque.
The trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29, is being held in Clinton, and the Telegraph Herald will be providing live updates from the courtroom during its duration. Jury selection took place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Buelow is accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. He now is charged with second-degree murder.
Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
Buelow had been serving a 50-year prison sentence for second-degree murder following his 2018 trial.
Below are live updates from today's proceedings (which also can be found on the TH Twitter page @telegraphherald). The Telegraph Herald also will post story updates during the day.