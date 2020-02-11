A Madison, Wis., engineering firm recently made a $200,000 gift to University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Strand Associates employs nearly 50 UW-P alumni, including President and CEO Matt Richards, according to a press release from the university.
“UW-Platteville graduates are well-educated and well-prepared, and have and will continue to play a large role in Strand’s growth,” he said in the release.
The gift will go to the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science’s Center for Projects, Opportunities, Instruction, Networking and Teamwork. CenterPOINT, as it’s known, offers students “a comfortable area for group work and tutoring, computer stations, and tools to check out, such as graphing calculators, laptops and more. A portion of the gift will support student employment at CenterPOINT, as students play a significant role in tutoring and outreach in the center.”