CASCADE, Iowa – Cascade City Council members recently approved a series of incentives to invest in the downtown district by assisting in the renovation of the old Knights of Columbus building on Main Street.
The incentives provide a 25% local match for a downtown housing grant application by Brian Bock. This grant is offered through the State of Iowa but requires the city to provide a 25% match for the grant requirements.
As a part of this, Bock applied for Cascade’s tax reimbursement process, the facade reimbursement process and the downtown tax-increment financing 0% interest rate. All three of these will be factored in to see how much money the city has contributed.
“What we’ll be doing is taking the TIF money from that district and reinvesting it back into the district to increase its value,” said Mayor Greg Staner. “It’s a win-win for the city because it takes one of the largest buildings on Main Street, fixes it up and gets it back to being occupied and brings tax dollars back into the city. It also increases the value of that district. I think this is fantastic. We should be thrilled that we have investors really concentrating on our downtown. Five years ago, we said we were going to go after the downtown, and it just took off. We are very fortunate.”
Much like Bock’s previous investment and renovation of The Corner Taproom, the old KC building will feature apartments on the upper floor. However, it is currently unknown what will reside beneath.