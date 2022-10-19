The two candidates vying to represent much of Lafayette County in the Wisconsin State Assembly hope to address similar issues, though they often differ in their approaches.
Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, is being challenged in the Nov. 8 election by Democrat Leah Spicer, a restaurant owner from the Town of Clyde, for the District 51 seat in the State Assembly
Assembly District 51 covers much of Lafayette County and parts of Iowa, Sauk, Green and Richland counties.
Addressing inflation
If reelected, Novak said addressing rising prices would be one of his top goals after hearing repeated concerns from residents. In particular, Novak expressed interest in pursuing tax cuts to allow people and businesses to use that money in other ways.
“I’m more middle-class tax cuts than anything,” Novak said. “Property tax relief, that’s where I want to focus.”
Spicer said she has felt the effects of inflation firsthand as a business owner. If elected, she said she would like to help address this issue by lowering the costs of essential services such as child care and prescription drug prices by pushing for additional state funding and regulation.
“Most of this stuff happens at the Congressional level, … but if we can lower some of those other costs, that’s something we can do as a state,” she said.
Bolstering agriculture
Spicer grew up on a farm in Clyde and said supporting small farmers would be a key priority if elected.
To address that issue, she said she would push for tax incentives and subsidies aimed at creating small to midsize farms, as well as those aimed at encouraging young agriculturalists to enter the field.
“I’d like to work directly with (small farmers) to prioritize their needs versus prioritizing the needs of bigger, more corporate type farming,” she said.
Novak said bolstering agriculture was also a top priority for him, but he questioned Spicer’s focus on small farms.
“Agriculture has changed tremendously in my lifetime just because of economics,” he said. “The big farmers and the small farmers have both struggled.”
If reelected, Novak said he would support the re-introduction of a “truth in labeling” bill that would require more stringent labeling and differentiation of soy- and plant-based proteins.
Abortion access
If elected, Spicer would support repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, which took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ban outlaws abortion for any reason other than to save the life of the pregnant woman.
“(People) have a right to make a choice about their own bodies, and that has been taken away from them,” Spicer said. “That is their privacy, and you know, a politician cannot possibly know your circumstances, and they do not have a place morally or medically in that decision.”
Novak said he opposes abortion but would support adding exceptions to state law to allow abortions in cases of rape or incest. If elected, he also would push to fund more services for pregnant women and increase access to contraceptives.
“(Abortion) is a very divisive issue in both parties of the Legislature,” he said. “... I’m assuming that because everybody is so divided that this is going to be handled in the courts.”
