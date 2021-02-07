The City of Dubuque recently awarded $100,000 to six local nonprofits for a variety of programming.
City Council members recently approved the allocations, which went to six of the 15 organizations that applied. The grants will go toward funding programs managed by the organizations that were identified as beneficial for the advancement of city goals.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment was awarded $25,000 to fund ongoing online sessions designed to keep students connected with their peers and the organization’s staff during the COVID-19 pandemic through a variety of virtual events, including yoga and craft making.
Director of Strategic Resources Kaitlin Schmidt said the nonprofit seeks to continue fostering social and emotional connections for children in kindergarten through fifth grade who otherwise would be largely isolated by the pandemic.
“We try to keep that routine and sense of safety,” Schmidt said. “We don’t even know the full impact that COVID will have on their social skills. It helps to have them stay connected with our staff and their peers in some way.”
St. Mark intends to use the funding to continue paying staff conducting the virtual sessions, along with paying for supplies for activities.
Crescent Community Health Center was awarded $19,500 to assist it in reviving the organization's denture program.
CEO Gary Collins said the organization previously halted its program that provided dentures to clients due to limited staff and space. With additional dentists hired and having recently moved into a new building on Elm Street, Collins said the organization plans to expand its denture options once again.
“It’s a program that will help some people get a new lease on their lives,” he said. “They would have significant pain from existing teeth and need dentures, or they need existing dentures replaced or re-aligned. We can better help with that.”
Collins said the city funding will go toward covering the lab and material costs for the construction of the dentures. He added that a limited number of dentures already have been provided to clients, with plans of expanding the program throughout the year.
Dubuque County Energy District received $8,500 to fund a series of five meetings in March and April aimed at educating low-income residents on how they can improve energy efficiency in their homes.
Program Coordinator Michaela Freiburger said participants will receive a kit that comes with home energy efficiency improvement supplies.
“We want to show how energy efficiency is good not just for the environment but also their livelihood,” Freiburger said.
Other recipients were Convivium Urban Farmstead, which received $2,000 for the distribution of free take-and-bake meals; Dubuque Dream Center, which received $20,000 for mentoring services; and Riverview Center, which received $25,000 for its sexual assault and abuse crisis intervention and response program.
The competition is held annually by the city and is funded through a combination of city funds and federal Community Development Block Grant funds. This year, CBDG funds covered $37,961 of the awarded grants, while the city paid for the remaining $62,039. The awarded applicants are recommended by the city’s Community Development Advisory Commission.