The leader of a Dubuque hospital plans to step down from the position next month.
Officials at UnityPoint Health–Finley Hospital confirmed in an emailed statement Tuesday that Chad Wolbers plans to step away from his role as president and CEO effective Aug. 26 to pursue an entrepreneurial venture “that will keep him rooted in the Dubuque community.”
“Chad’s decision was made after careful and thoughtful consideration and reflection of his professional and personal goals,” the statement reads.
Officials said that UnityPoint Health will announce a new market president in the coming weeks, adding that Wolbers will assist with the transition to a new president until the end of August and beyond, if needed.
Wolbers worked at the hospital as its chief operating officer from 2008 until 2015. While in the position, Wolbers helped the hospital secure a certificate of need for a cardiac catheterization lab and led a $42 million expansion to replace the emergency department and operating room and consolidate cardiac services.
Wolbers left the hospital in 2015 but returned in 2019 when he assumed the role of president and CEO.
During his time at the helm of Finley, Wolbers guided the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, among other accomplishments.
“I’m most proud of the entire Finley/(Visiting Nurse Association) team for their heroic team effort during the COVID public health emergency,” Wolbers said in a statement.
The chair of the hospital’s board of directors, Kevin Lynch, praised Wolbers for his work at the facility.
“Chad has had a huge impact on Finley Hospital and is leaving a wonderful legacy,” Lynch said in a statement. “He has led our incredible team of health care professionals through transition phases, unprecedented strains on health care nationwide and a global pandemic proving what a truly special CEO he has been for us.”
Wolbers expressed his gratitude to the board, leadership, staff and volunteers at Finley.
“Being a leader for UnityPoint Health-Dubuque, Finley Hospital and VNA has been the professional honor of my life,” Wolbers said in the statement. “I can’t thank enough all of the leaders I have reported to at (UnityPoint Health) as well as our local boards of directors.”