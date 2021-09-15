The teen accused of the fatal shooting of Robert Powell-Moore on July 17 in Dubuque has been waived from juvenile to adult court to face charges.
Jaquez B.L. Pease, 16, of 1949 Jackson St., was served warrants Monday at North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services, Waterloo, charging voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, according to Dubuque police and newly available online court documents.
The documents reveal additional details of the altercation that led to the death of Powell-Moore, who was found with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest at about 5:24 p.m. July 17, in an alley behind 1401 Central Ave. Powell-Moore was pronounced dead 18 minutes later at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Documents state that traffic camera footage showed Pease and a now-15-year-old girl entering the parking lot of the gas station at 1401 Central Ave. Powell-Moore approaches the pair and he, Pease and the girl appear to argue. Pease and the girl continue through the parking lot and sit on a retaining wall near the alley behind the gas station.
Powell-Moore then approaches the pair and appears to video record a brief conversation with Pease and the girl using a cellphone. Powell-Moore then pulls a bag off of Pease’s shoulder and begins to walk away. Pease and the girl rise off of the wall and follow, at which time Powell-Moore throws a punch at the girl. Pease then retrieves a handgun from the girl’s backpack. Pease and Powell-Moore begin fighting until Pease fires one round from the handgun. The round strikes Powell-Moore in the chest.
Pease and the girl then fled the area northbound on Iowa Street from Loras Boulevard, and Pease placed the handgun back into the backpack.
Camera footage tracked Pease and the girl to the downstairs apartment at 1949 Jackson St. Officers set up a perimeter outside the apartment and took Pease and the girl into custody about two hours after the shooting.
Officers executing a search warrant at the apartment found a .45-caliber handgun. A .45-caliber shell casing had been found at the scene, according to documents.
Pease was waived into adult court Sept. 3 by order of Associate Juvenile Judge Thomas J. Straka.
Pease is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in the case at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 23.
Iowa District Court Associate Judge Robert Richter appointed a public defender to represent Pease.
Straka’s order detailed a series of serious offenses involving Pease, dating from March 2019, including theft of BB guns, harassment, “multiple assaults on school staff and peers,” theft of cellphones from stores, “being part of a large group that attacked and beat up another juvenile,” drug possession and stabbing his mother’s boyfriend in the abdomen.
In the stabbing case, which was also waived into adult court, Pease is accused of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in the stabbing of Dion Smith.
Smith, of 2226 Francis St., was stabbed at his residence around 2:25 a.m. on June 20, documents state.
Smith is the boyfriend of Pease’s mother, Urisses Fletcher, and was involved in an altercation with the teen.
Documents state that Pease struck Smith in the face with a pair of brass knuckles and stabbed Smith with a butcher knife. Smith drove himself to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.