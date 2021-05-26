A proposed project to further biking and walking trails in Dubuque’s North End could be completed later this year.
Dubuque City Council members recently set a public hearing date to consider plans and specifications for a city project to install 5,853 square feet of concrete trail that would extend through box culverts under the railroad tracks near Garfield Avenue and the upper Bee Branch Creek.
The trail extension is part of a larger city project to install new culverts under the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks to improve the Bee Branch’s flood mitigation capacity. Work on that project is expected to be completed later this year. The proposed trail would extend under the railroad and connect the trail systems of the upper and lower Bee Branch.
“Right now, there is no easy way to get from one trail to the next because you have the railroad in the way,” said Deron Muehring, city civil engineer. “This will allow bicyclists and pedestrians to travel under tracks.”
Muehring said the trail connection project was originally intended to be part of the larger culvert installation project, but alternative bids, including the trail extension, came in higher than expected and were not included in that work.
The trail project is estimated to cost $554,001 and will also include concrete repairs and staining of the existing box culverts, along with the installation of trail lighting and a security camera system.
The project will be paid for with a combination of state and federal funds, including a $175,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund and $379,001 in state sales tax increment funding.
Muehring said engineering staff at one point considered creating a bridge for the railroad, which would allow residents and excess water to travel underneath. However, using the existing box culverts for the trail turned out to be more cost effective.
“The bridge became less likely and less feasible as we continued to look at it,” Muehring said.
If approved by council, the trail extension would be completed by Oct. 31, which Muehring said should coincide with the completion of the culvert project.
Council members are expected review and potentially approve plans and specifications for the project proposal on June 7.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he supports the trail project and believes continued investment in the city’s trail system provides both a recreational and economic benefit.
“Your families that are considering moving here are looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “It makes us more attractive for people that want to move to Dubuque.”