Dubuque police on Saturday arrested a man who they said hit his then-girlfriend in the head with a board in September, then broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence this weekend and struck her in the head.
Antoine T. Williams, 39, no permanent address, was arrested at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Washington Street on charges of second-degree burglary, domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts and warrants charging domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon, domestic assault with strangulation, first-degree harassment and voluntary absence from custody.
Court documents state that Williams broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend Qiana M. Floyd, 38, of 1900 Washington St., No. 1, on Saturday morning by climbing through a window.
Floyd reported that Williams hit her on the back of the head while she was in bed, then took her smartphone and left.
When officers located Williams, he jumped over a fence and fled. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Additionally, Williams allegedly assaulted Cherie L. Stull, 40, of 1768 Central Ave., No. 2, on Sept. 25 at her residence while the two were dating.
Documents state that Williams hit Stull on the back of the head with a 53-inch board, causing an injury that required five staples to close. Williams then chased Stull into a bedroom and choked her.
Stull lied to hospital staff about the incident, saying she fell and hit her head because she feared what Williams would do if police got involved, according to documents.
Additionally, Williams is accused of failing to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Feb. 12.