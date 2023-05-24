Dubuque County child care providers and economic development officials said an Iowa law recently signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds could lead to measurable improvements in child care access.
The law, passed by the Iowa Legislature this year, raises the threshold for income families can earn and still qualify for state child care tuition assistance while also increasing the number of hours recipients must work or go to school each week to be eligible. It also boosts the reimbursement rate for child care providers who take children of parents who receive the state assistance.
Nic Hockenberry, director of workforce programming for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the law will improve the child care landscape in the area to some degree.
Recommended for you
“More working families will be able to have access to this support, this incentive to get their kids in child care,” he said. “We know (the cost of child care) is one of the top two barriers to workforce in our market. I think it’s not a transformative change. It’s not going to fix all the issues. But it’s definitely not a bad thing.”
Deb McDonnell is co-director at Young-Uns Preschool and Childcare Center in Dubuque. She and her staff spent Tuesday holding graduations for classes of preschool students.
She said the new law and its eligibility changes will be a significant improvement for the area’s workforce.
“It’s definitely a way to get people back to work and make sure they’re contributing more,” McDonnell said. “If we can cover more families, the more the better. Because a lot of people fall into that middle category, where they can’t (both) get out of debt and also pay for child care.”
And while she said the increased reimbursements for child care centers would be nice, she did not know if it would be enough to make a significant impact on operations.
“It still puts us in a tough position, in terms of accepting assistance kids and paying our staff well because our private-pay parents pay more,” McDonnell said. “It’s getting closer (with the new increase), but it is still a big difference.”
McDonnell said Young-Uns may need to set strict parameters — or a limit — on how many kids receiving state assistance it can accept to maintain its budget.
Renee Krier runs Romper Room Childcare Center in downtown Dubuque. She said the law is a nice idea, but it does not solve her biggest problem — capacity limitations that are dictated in part by staffing numbers.
“The spots in Dubuque are very limited to begin with,” she said. “Because of our overhead, we can’t go off of just state-funded assistance. In an (job) interview, the first thing I always have to say is, ‘I hope you’re here for your heart because I can’t do much for your pocketbook.’ It’s very hard out here for us.”
Hockenberry said the child care industry is in a difficult situation because the private markets cannot support the services alone. Child care providers struggle to find workers because they cannot afford to pay enough. Hockenberry said the area’s median pay for child care workers is $11.32 an hour.
“How do you pay your workers more? You have to increase the cost,” he said. “Who does that hurt? The parents.”
Parents not currently working cannot afford the child care they would need to enter the workforce, Hockenberry said.
“Where you’ve seen success with child care centers, it’s where they partnered with the community to lessen that cost pressure so they can offer child care without charging more,” he said.
Several area entities have received grants to start new child care centers — $2.15 million for Dubuque Initiatives, $3 million for Cottingham & Butler and $1.75 million for Dyersville Industries.
GDDC and Northeast Iowa Community College have partnered on a child care workforce program to match existing $2,000 state-provided bonuses for newly certified child care workers — available 90 days after a worker is on the job — with an additional $1,000 sign-on bonus for people who start the college’s certification program. Hockenberry said that first class begins at the end of this week.
The new law was one of numerous legislative efforts introduced in the 2023 session aimed at child care but was the only one the Legislature passed.
The bill GDDC officials were most hopeful for would have automatically qualified child care workers for Iowa’s tuition assistance program, but it failed to pass this session. Another bill that failed to pass would have exempted child care providers from paying state income tax.
“It made it pretty far into the legislative process,” Hockenberry said of the bill to qualify child care workers for state assistance. “I hope that will be something our area legislators consider again in the coming year.”