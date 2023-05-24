05232023-graduation2-jr.jpg
Brantley Bahl performs a song with classmates at Tuesday’s preschool graduation at Young-Uns Preschool and Childcare Center in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque County child care providers and economic development officials said an Iowa law recently signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds could lead to measurable improvements in child care access.

The law, passed by the Iowa Legislature this year, raises the threshold for income families can earn and still qualify for state child care tuition assistance while also increasing the number of hours recipients must work or go to school each week to be eligible. It also boosts the reimbursement rate for child care providers who take children of parents who receive the state assistance.

