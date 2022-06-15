EPWORTH, Iowa — A Western Dubuque Community School District art teacher recently received an annual service award.

Vicki Recker, who teaches at Western Dubuque High School, is the recipient of the 2022 Brenda & Tom Wickham Educational Service Award.

The award was established by the children of Brenda and Tom Wickham in 2002. Brenda Wickham is a retired educator in the district, and Tom is a retired district administrator.

A 1995 Loras College graduate, Recker has been a Western Dubuque teacher for 24 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.