MANCHESTER, Iowa — His retirement date might be a couple of months away, but Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ryan isn’t thinking about that just yet.
In a position like his, he still needs to be focused on coordinating a response should disaster strike the county before his Sept. 3 departure.
It’s a job that calls for plans that he hopes never have to be utilized. Since he started in 2006, Ryan has planned for fires, floods and storms.
As coordinator, Ryan attends several meetings per month, checks emails for requests from county and city officials and updates plans.
“A lot of days you react to what shows up,” he said. “There are plans and meetings. And it kind of depends sometimes on what the weather does for you.”
He tells new emergency management coordinators to keep current with plan updates.
“I tell them not to wait until the last minute to meet deadlines,” he said. “You could be down to a week and have two or three plans that need updating. Then — boom – you have a flood or a tornado, and you have to shift to that.
“The other thing I tell them is to get out and meet the people you are going to have to work with when you are under stress. There’s an old adage that says during an event is not the time to exchange business cards.”
He recalled the collapse of the Lake Delhi Dam in 2010.
“By far, that was the largest emergency I dealt with,” he said. “That was a very intense couple of weeks. Then, there were still quite a few hours devoted to it for the next couple of months.
“That issue started a couple days ahead of time. We had heavy rains for a couple days. My first phone call came at 4:30 on a Friday night. We activated everyone here locally. The river crested at 7 p.m. in Manchester that night. Later, the weather service called to tell us more storms were coming.”
After being up most of the night and after the dam collapsed the next day, Ryan went home late that afternoon.
“I think I was still in shock,” he said.
Ryan will begin working with the new coordinator, Amanda Bieber, when she begins on Thursday, June 16. Bieber is currently the manager at the Linn County Sheriff’s Department Communication Center.
Ryan will continue to serve as the Manchester fire chief. He also has a family farm to tend to.
Manchester Police Chief Jim Hauschild said he’s appreciated working with Ryan.
“He was always someone I could rely on to get me what I needed or to give me an answer when I had a question,” said Hauschild. “The nice thing is Mike came up through the ranks. He’s a local guy who knows everybody.
“It’s comforting to have someone like Mike to fall back on. My specialty is law enforcement. When disasters happen, our two fields intertwine. Being able to trust and know that he knows what he’s doing — that he’s focused on his portion of it so I can focus on my portion of it is a huge asset.
