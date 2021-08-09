DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- For several stars heading to Dyersville this week, the nostalgia connected to the Field of Dreams will make the upcoming ballgame all the more special.
Major League Baseball held a virtual press conference today previewing the Thursday, Aug. 12, game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at a stadium adjacent to the iconic movie site.
Former and current baseball players spoke about their excitement about being part of the festivities.
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks said he hopes to have a chance to possibly play catch on the same field featured in the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie.
"I'm excited about running through the cornfield. Who wouldn't be?" said Hendriks, an Australian native. "... I want to jump and see if I can get my head above it."
A.J. Pierzynski, a former White Sox catcher and current FOX Sports analyst, said he is thrilled to be able to share the upcoming experience with his 14-year-old son, making reference to how baseball plays a major role in the father-and-son relationship in the movie.
"Hopefully, we get to play catch out there like the end shot of the movie," he said. "It's one of the best baseball movies of all time."
Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the "Field of Dreams," said he never expected that role to have the impact that it did, especially considering he was onscreen for such a short time.
"I was an actor for 40 years," he said. "Nobody stops and asks me about the episodes of 'ER' I did, but a certain amount of people look at me strangely across the room and come up and tell me an amazing story about how the movie changed their relationship with their dad."
Paul O'Neill, a former Yankees player and current broadcaster for the Yankee Entertainment and Sports network, said the father-and-son focus of the movie reminds people of simpler times when they were young and watching baseball.
He added that he grew up in the Midwest -- he was born in Ohio -- so this week's game especially reminds him of what it was like to play a game surrounded by cornfields.
"This movie was kind of my childhood dream, and it kind of keeps it alive," he said.
Michael Davies, senior vice president of technical/field operations at FOX Sports, said its team is fully prepared for the upcoming broadcast, as well as the broadcast of the Wednesday, Aug. 11, game between youth teams representing Chicago and New York.
"This event is so good, we planned it twice," he said. "I'm happy we're finally here getting to see exactly what we can do."