EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- East Dubuque residents elected a new mayor and two new council members today, along with re-electing two incumbents.
Former City Council Member John Digman, the only candidate for the mayoral post, won the seat with 242 votes in today's election.
Digman, who served on the council from 2016 to 2019, sought the mayoral post in 2019 but was defeated by former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand.
As mayor, Digman said he will focus on improving the city's infrastructure and public services, as well as stimulating economic development and prioritizing recreation.
"I’ve been told I have an extensive resume of dreaming big and making things happen, and I look forward to using my time and talents for the betterment of the entire community," he said.
Randy Degenhardt, who was appointed as mayor in November 2021 after VanOstrand resigned, did not run for re-election to that position. However, he did run for re-election as Ward I alderperson, a position he continued to hold while serving as mayor. As the only candidate who filed for the post, Degenhardt was re-elected with 47 votes.
In other races, challenger Jean Robey earned the Ward II alderperson seat with 40 votes. Current alderperson Jacob Walsh ran as a write-in candidate. A total of 13 write-in votes were recorded for the race.
"I'm just grateful that the voters came out and voted today," said Robey.
She said she has identified several priorities on which she would like to focus in her new role, but declined to elaborate further until sworn into office.
David Kale, who was also on the ballot for the Ward II seat, received 7 votes, but Kale said last month that he was withdrawing his candidacy, as he is moving out of East Dubuque.
In Ward III, Ben Meier earned 104 votes to best Dawn Stelpflug, with 44 votes. Incumbent Mike Hoffmann did not run for re-election.
"I'm looking forward to getting the city moved in the right direction where it should be and getting to work," Meier said, adding that he planned to prioritize ongoing capital projects and improving infrastructure.
City Clerk Pam McCarthy was also re-elected to the post with 231 votes, and Delbert Belken was re-elected as Ward I alderperson for a two-year term with 51 votes. Neither had a challenger on the ballot.
