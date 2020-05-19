PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Two new principals have been named in the Prairie du Chien Area School District.
Paul Weisse, who is the associate principal at East High School in the Appleton Area School District, will become the new principal of Prairie du Chien High School. He will succeed current Principal Andy Banasik, who will become the Prairie du Chien district’s administrator this summer.
Hillary Day, a guidance counselor at B.A. Kennedy Elementary, will become the second- through fourth-grade principal at Bluff View School.