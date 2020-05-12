PEOSTA, Iowa -- Peosta City Council members recently set a date to hold a public hearing on plans to begin the wastewater treatment facility project, estimated to cost about $7.5 million.
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at City Hall.
In January, the city began the first of a three-part sewer rate increase to help cover the costs of the new system. The current base rate residents pay is $16.33, with an additional $2.947 for each 1,000 gallons of water.
The rates are planned to increase two more times: In September, with a new base rate of $20.57 with an additional $3.594 per 1,000 gallons, and in July 2021, $24.81 with an additional $4.241 per 1,000 gallons.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the need for the new wastewater treatment center is due to the rapid growth over the past 20 years.
“The growth is quickly exhausting the existing infrastructure capacities,” she said. “Peosta’s current controlled discharge lagoon system was last expanded in 1997 and is currently at 85% of capacity.”