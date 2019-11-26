Police said a second man has been arrested in connection with the illegal towing of a car that was parked outside a Dubuque residence.
Taylor M. Pugh, 23, of East Division, Ind., was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Monday on warrants charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and second-degree criminal mischief. Patrick R. Kittler, 26, of Manhattan, Ill., previously was arrested on the same charges in connection with the incident.
Court documents state that Kittler and Pugh used a tow strap from the back of a pickup truck to tow a vehicle belonging to Marcos D. Hernandez-Garcia, 20, from the 400 block of Loras Boulevard to Bluff Street, where it was left illegally parked, facing north and blocking a driveway just north of Loras Boulevard. Traffic camera footage indicates Kittler pulled the vehicle down Loras, traveled through a red light at Loras and Bluff and turned north onto Bluff, the wrong way on the one-way street.
Hernandez-Garcia reported $1,909 worth of criminal damage done to his vehicle.