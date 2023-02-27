HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- A majority of people in a packed gymnasium tonight voted in favor of Southwestern Wisconsin School District spending $1.29 million to purchase 92 acres in anticipation of future growth. 

School district officials held a meeting of the electors to vote on the purchase of the land, which is adjacent to the middle school/high school building. The district already had submitted an offer for the purchase to close by April 15, dependent on voter approval. 

