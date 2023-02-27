HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- A majority of people in a packed gymnasium tonight voted in favor of Southwestern Wisconsin School District spending $1.29 million to purchase 92 acres in anticipation of future growth.
School district officials held a meeting of the electors to vote on the purchase of the land, which is adjacent to the middle school/high school building. The district already had submitted an offer for the purchase to close by April 15, dependent on voter approval.
A simple majority was needed to approve the purchase, and 89 people voted in favor, or 59%. That compared to 63 people who voted against it, or 41%.
"It's never easy when it comes to taxpayers' dollars, but this is an opportunity for something that can benefit us 10, 15 years from now," said Superintendent John Costello following the meeting. "This gives us the possibility to expand. We're not landlocked. At the end of the day, I have a job to do, and it's to look at the needs for the district long term."
District officials plan to retain about 22 acres directly west of the high school and sell the remaining 70 acres. Costello told meeting attendees that buying a smaller portion of the land would result in a higher cost per acre, so officials instead decided to purchase the entire plot.
"I asked the seller to section off a portion of 15 to 20 acres, and they said they would be happy to section it off for $35,000 an acre as opposed $14,000," he said. "I didn’t believe that was best use of taxpayer dollars when could get it $14,000."
The district plans to borrow funds for the total $1.29 million purchase and pay off a majority of that with funds from the sale of the 70 acres. Costello said a buyer for the additional acreage is already lined up, and additional people are interested if the initial sale is not finalized.
Costello stressed that the purchase of the land would not affect the taxes of those living within the school district, a focus of many of the questions at the meeting.
There are no immediate plans for the 22 acres, though the land would allow for future growth at the district. Costello said that potential uses for the space could be a site for a new elementary school, an expansion for the district's agricultural program, additional parking or school bus storage.
Carrolyn Hoyt, who voted in favor of the land purchase, said the measure supports Southwestern's future students.
"If we want this district to grow, this had to pass tonight," she said. "I don't know what land we could go to in the future, especially at this price."
Kelvin Gebhard said he came to the meeting "200%" against the land purchase.
"We just got a new school and a new athletic field," he said. "We don't need this now. It's time the city and the school gives something back to the taxpayers."
