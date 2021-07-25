It was only after it became clear that her team would lose its first heat that Renee Krier stood up, spread her arms and executed a swan dive off the boat.
“I knew it would be easier than paddling back,” Krier said.
Dressed as Wonder Woman, Krier joined teammate Tricia Montgomery, dressed as Batgirl, as competitors in today’s Great Cardboard Boat Race at the Dubuque Marina and Yardarm.
Participants raced homemade boats constructed of cardboard and tape between piers at the marina.
“It’s great,” said Jamie Becker, a co-owner of the Yardarm and a competitor in the event she helped organize.
The event debuted in 2009, when it was organized by Keith Kann, then-owner of the establishment. The races have been held every year but 2020, when they were called off due to COVID-19. Registration fees and raffle ticket sales benefit the Found Mounds’ Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training program, known as HEART.
“(The event) is really family oriented,” Becker said.
Families set up lawn chairs and laid out blankets on a grassy hillside between the Yardarm and the marina, watching as competitors such as Kail Evans raced.
“I’ve done it about eight years and I’ve won a couple of times,” said Evans, of Vinton, Iowa.
Evans and his family spend a portion of every summer living on a houseboat in Dubuque.
“It’s like our second home,” he said. “It’s fun to come out here (to the races), especially when you get to know the other people who race.
Paul Bishop and Brad Weist were first-time competitors in race and represented Key City Creative Center. The pair augmented their craft with cardboard tubes from a local home improvement store.
Bishop used his engineering experience to help design the board.
“I studied the volume displacement with both of us in it,” he said before the race. “With the cardboard tubes, even if we take on water, we should still have buoyancy.”
Weist estimated the pair spent $150 on tape.
“We started building it a week ago,” Weist said. “I’d say we put in 40 man hours.”
The start of their heat coincidentally marked the moment that the Bishop and Weist boat began tipping over into the water.
“I thought I was going to die,” said Weist, who wore a lifejacket and a battered red football helmet during the race. “Our boat was so heavy, but the time we carried it down (to the starting line at the water), it was 60 yards (of carrying). I was pooped before we got into the water.”
Krier had never raced in the event before, and was prepared for the inevitability of getting soaked.
“We have some towels in the car,” she said.
She and Montgomery used 32 rolls of duct tape in the construction of their black boat that resembled a superhero’s watercraft.
“We used a bunch of cardboard that we got in some dumpsters,” Krier said.
Montgomery said they both had fun. As for Krier’s abandoning of the ship?
“It was a very nice dive,” Montgomery said.