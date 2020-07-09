News in your town

Dubuque council intends to make appointment to fill vacant seat

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Dubuque native promoted to Joint Staff in Pentagon

29 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Local shoppers, clothing stores navigate new normal during pandemic

Cemetery board turning over struggling Linwood to state

No in-person services at Dubuque County Assessor's Office after COVID-19 case confirmed

Hinson outraises Finkenauers in quarter in race garnering national attention

Dubuque manager sentenced for stealing from nursing home resident

Dubuque NAACP to host online discussions on criminal justice, housing, education

Sisters of Saint Francis distribute $200,000 in COVID relief grants

Dubuque arboretum cancels rest of Music in Gardens for 2020

Local mental health region leaders eye uses for $30 million COVID-19 allocation

Dubuque bar, restaurant closing after employees test positive for COVID-19

PDC man faces 4 drug charges after traffic stop

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Dubuque bar, restaurant closing after employees test positive for COVID-19

Dubuque casino announces Bob Saget shows postponed

30 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; new cases in Clayton, Jackson, Jones counties

Dubuque manager sentenced for stealing from nursing home resident

No in-person services at Dubuque County Assessor's Office after COVID-19 case confirmed

Dubuque arboretum cancels rest of Music in Gardens

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Rural Dubuque pharmacist suspended for stealing stimulants

34 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Dubuque City Council to consider vacancy at special meeting tonight

Organizers cancel events at Field of Dreams movie site

Dubuque Main Street, Main Street Iowa seeking community input

Benton Fire Department cancels Labor Day parade, live events

Clarke University cancels in-person homecoming events

MercyOne to restrict hospital visitors in Dubuque, Dyersville

Platteville's Music in the Park series begins Thursday

Illinois Extension to offer webinar on managing stress

CORRECTED: Dubuque County supervisors opt for study of Plaza 20 for new county elections, veterans offices

1970s Dubuque 'weather whiz kid' dies at 59

Local law enforcement reports

1st Platteville community dialogue focuses on policing

Iowa bishops call for Trump to commute sentence of convicted murderer facing execution

Dubuque aviator transports life-saving cargo for nonprofit

Dubuque family celebrates 4 sisters' graduations

Major local employer to expand facility, add 40 jobs