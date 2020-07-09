Challenger Ashley Hinson outraised Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the second quarter in their tightly contested race, with about $1.9 million collected in the three-month span between the two campaigns.
Hinson, a Republican state representative from Marion, is challenging the first-term U.S. representative in the race for Iowa’s First Congressional District — a contest that has garnered national attention. The district includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
The deadline for federal campaigns to submit their second-quarter financial information with the Federal Elections Commission is not until Wednesday, July 15, and as of Wednesday, neither Hinson nor Finkenauer had filed that paperwork. But both camps released some key figures early. That information shows Hinson outraised Finkenauer for the second-straight quarter. Hinson reported collecting $1,030,000, compared to Finkenauer’s $875,000 total from April through June.
The quarter included the June primary election, during which Finkenauer was unopposed and Hinson easily defeated Thomas Hansen, a Winneshiek County businessman and farmer, with 78% of the votes cast.
Hinson’s second-quarter total was nearly double the $551,587 she raised in the first quarter.
In a press release, she thanked “chaos in Washington, D.C.” for the success.
“Congress needs a dose of Iowa common sense and a leader who will prioritize Iowans and not the Washington establishment,” Hinson said in the release. “Our message continues to resonate with voters in every corner of the district.”
Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, said that typically when a challenger outraises an incumbent it is because there is national attention on the race.
“And there is a sense that the (Iowa U.S. House of Representatives) races and the (U.S.) Senate race are vulnerable,” he said. “But this is certainly good news for Hinson.”
Finkenauer’s second-quarter haul also easily bested her total of $501,085 during the first quarter.
Finkenauer’s campaign reported $2.7 million on hand at the close of the second quarter, compared to $2 million at the end of the first quarter.
Hinson’s campaign announced having $1.6 million on hand, up from just less than $1 million at the end of the first quarter.
“Finkenauer went into this cycle, though, with more cash on hand,” Budzisz said. “So, Hinson is going to have to continue to do that if she wants to continue.”
Finkenauer’s campaign also pointed to her higher total of cash on hand and lower spending than Hinson’s as reasons for its optimism.
The second-quarter fundraising totals between the two campaigns nearly doubles the little more than $1 million collected in the second quarter of 2018 when Finkenauer, then an Iowa state representative, faced incumbent Rod Blum, a Republican from Dubuque. In that quarter, Finkenauer raised more than $765,000, compared to Blum’s about $270,000. At that point, Finkenauer had about $839,000 cash on hand, while Blum had $1.6 million.