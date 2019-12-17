SABULA, Iowa — A vacant home in Sabula was destroyed by fire early Sunday, but no injuries were reported.
Authorities on Monday morning released information about the blaze.
Sabula firefighters were dispatched between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Sunday to 810 Broad St., and additional assistance was provided by departments from Miles and Preston, Iowa, as well as Savanna and Thomson, Ill., according to a press release from the city.
Firefighters remained on scene through the afternoon, but the home was a complete loss.
“The cause of the fire has yet to be determined,” the release states. “Ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by personnel from the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office, City of Sabula Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.”