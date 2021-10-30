Kathy and Genny Ginter have two important, unchecked boxes on their checklist to prepare for a Thanksgiving dinner traditionally offered to shut-ins, older adults and people with disabilities in Dubuque.
“What we are struggling with are donations and people to deliver meals,” Kathy Ginter said.
The Ginter family’s annual dinner returns next month, offering a sit-down meal for people in need of food and fellowship on Thanksgiving and delivering meals to people unable to leave home.
“It’s a labor of love for them,” said Jason Neises, community development coordinator with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Kathy and Genny’s mother, the late Donna Ginter, launched the traditional dinner in 1962. Donna Ginter died in May 2013, but Kathy and Genny pledged to continue the efforts.
“We do it in honor of our mother. That was one of her dying wishes,” Kathy said.
In 2019, about 400 volunteers provided more than 2,500 free meals during the Ginter event.
Last year, COVID-19 restrictions shut down the Ginter effort. In its stead, the combined efforts of several businesses and nonprofit organizations resulted in 1,000 delivered and carryout meals.
“We packaged meals and put them in people’s trunks, or we dropped them off,” Neises said. “We filled a gap, but it was fewer meals provided. This year, the Ginters are back in action.”
Volunteers to prepare the meals are in good supply.
“Everybody who was helping out two years ago is knocking at the door, wondering if we’re going to do it and asking if they can come back and help,” Genny said.
Unmet needs ahead of this year’s event include donations and drivers.
“We just need money,” Kathy said. “We’ve stocked up on things like carryout plates. Now, we need to pay for it.”
The Ginters have a post office box to receive donations. The sisters also need people to show up on Thanksgiving to deliver meals.
“We always struggle with people to deliver the meals,” Kathy said.
This Thanksgiving, Kathy said volunteer drivers should arrive by 8 a.m. at Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
“They should be committed to delivering from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day,” Kathy said.
Volunteers should also wear masks and be prepared to speak with meal recipients.
“We want them to have a conversation with the people they are delivering to,” Kathy said. “Some of those people need contact with people.”
The Ginter meal also addresses local problems with food insecurity among some of Dubuque’s community members — problems that Neises said were exacerbated by COVID-19.
Neises has been convening local organizations that provide food to people in need since before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We got more active when the pandemic hit,” he said. “A lot of (food) vulnerabilities emerged.”