Earlville, Ryan and Hopkinton will receive money for street projects after the Delaware County Board of Supervisors recently approved Rural County Transportation Program grants.
Earlville will receive $25,000 for resurfacing Northern Avenue and First Street. The total cost of the Earlville projects is $38,992.
Ryan will use the $25,000 to resurface Morton Street, with total cost projected at $48,608.
Hopkinton was awarded $15,769 toward a radar speed sign and seal-coating, with costs of $51,765.95.
The Rural County Transportation Program helps small cities implement non-federal transportation projects.
