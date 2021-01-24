David M. Bailey will present the Michael Lester Wendt Character lecture virtually at 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
Bailey, a theologian and the CEO and founder of the organization Arrabon, will present “What to do in Red Sea moments.”
Bailey is scheduled to discuss how people can look at the past to learn ways others have “innovatively engaged in racial justice and healing through reconciling culture making,” according to a press release.
The virtual lecture is free, but space is limited.
Visit dbq.edu/wendt to register for the virtual event.