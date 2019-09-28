The number of women-owned firms — and the economic clout they wield — is on the rise in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. However, the strides made by female business owners in those states have not kept pace with the explosion in such entities nationwide.
A comprehensive study commissioned by American Express utilized census data to determine the number of women-owned firms in each state, as well as the jobs and sales generated by such businesses.
The report concluded there are 90,193 women-owned businesses in Iowa this year, an increase of 5.4% compared to 2014.
There are 147,323 such firms in Wisconsin, up 6.7% compared to 2014. The number of women-owned businesses in Illinois has increased 8.5% — to 470,834 — in that same stretch.
Donna Weber co-owns Classy & Chic Boutique, which opened in Dubuque’s Millwork District earlier this year. She is among many local female business owners taking pride in seeing such trends unfold.
“A lot of women are showing now that they can go out, start a business and succeed with it,” she said. “They’re showing they are capable of doing anything they set their mind to.”
Weber and fellow co-owner Monique Butcher worked together at a large financial services company for more than two decades before starting their own enterprise.
The move was a dream come true.
“For me personally, it was all about taking matters into my own hands,” Butcher said. “It was about making my own destiny.”
LAGGING BEHIND?
Despite the increases over the past five years, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois have not kept pace with the growth in women-owned firms nationwide.
The American Express study showed there are now nearly 13 million female-owned businesses in the U.S. That figure has jumped by 21.3% in the past five years — more than twice the growth rate for all businesses in the country.
Weber said she isn’t stunned that Iowa has been slower to change, drawing a comparison to the fashion industry.
“If you look at the fashion world, it often takes Dubuque or Iowa a couple years to get to that same fashion that you’re seeing in other parts of the country,” she said. “We sometimes lag on certain things. We can be a little slower to adapt.”
Ela Kakde, executive director of Platteville (Wis.) Area Industrial Development Corp., said the region’s conservative mentality might explain the slower growth rate.
“I think, in this area, we tend to have a risk-averse mind-set, and in other parts of the country, they might be more inclined to take those risks,” she said.
But while starting a business is generally perceived as a risk, Kakde thinks that decision is starting to make more and more sense for women, particularly those who are younger mothers.
She believes this is a reason for the uptick in women-owned businesses, both locally and nationally.
“Child care is a big concern, and it can be so expensive,” she said. “In many cases, it can be easier to run a business while you are at home taking care of the kiddos. It provides a lot more autonomy.”
MAJOR IMPACT
In addition to showing the number of women-owned firms, the American Express study showed the broader impact such entities make on the economy.
In Iowa, the number of people employed by women-owned firms was estimated to be 93,948 in 2019. That is 6.4% higher than five years ago. Sales at women-owned firms grew to $15.1 billion — an 11% increase — in that time frame.
Such sales and employment in Wisconsin over the past five years have grown by 8.9% and 2.5%, respectively.
Employment by women-owned firms in Illinois dropped by less than 1% in the past five years while sales increased by 5.2%.
The American Express study shows that half of all women-owned businesses are concentrated in three industries: professional/scientific/technical services, such as lawyers and architects; health care and social assistance; and “other services,” which includes pet care and hair and nail salons.
Galena (Ill.) Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kerry Shelke reports new area businesses focused on improving wellness.
Shelke also has observed diversity in terms of how long local women-owned businesses have been in operation.
“What we’re seeing now is we have a lot of newer businesses owned by women that have been operating for a just a year or two, as well as women-owned businesses that have been established here for decades,” she said. “It’s a fantastic mix to have.”