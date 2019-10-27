Building permits issued in Dubuque County in September with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses detached

  • English Ridge LLC, 6570 Shrewsbury Lane, $265,000.
  • Swift Construction Inc., 310 Stone Valley Drive, $260,000.
  • Swift Construction Inc., 4947 Twilight Drive, $265,000.
  • Jim Jaeger Construction,
  • 4475 Sickle Lane, $240,000.
  • Klein Custom Homes, 244 Hidden Oaks Court, $1 million.

Single-family houses attached

  • Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1373 Autumn Ridge Lane, $280,000.
  • Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1375 Autumn Ridge Lane, $280,000.
  • Nick Meyer Construction LLC, 3448 Wagon Wheel Lane, $245,000.
  • Nick Meyer Construction LLC, 3450 Wagon Wheel Lane, $245,000.
  • Routley Construction LLC,
  • 866 Oak St., $160,000.
  • Routley Construction LLC,
  • 860 Oak St., $160,000.
