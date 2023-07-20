Two members of the Dubuque City Council have announced they will run for reelection in the fall, while another council member is still mulling plans.
Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal both announced this week that they will again run for their Ward 2 and Ward 4 council seats, respectively, in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.
David Resnick, an at-large council member who has served on the council since 2007, said he has been collecting signatures and talking to citizens about his serving another term.
Recommended for you
“I’m going to make my decision very soon,” he said. “... I’ve gotten a lot of positive responses, but I’m not done yet.”
Roussell, 66, is running for her second term on council. She also serves as the president of Dubuque Trees Forever.
“It’s really been my honor to serve for the last four years,” she said. “I feel it’s really a privilege to serve the community. I know there are a lot of exciting things on the horizon, and I want to be there to bring them to fruition.”
Roussell said she has been proud to see the work being done on increasing the number of available housing units in the city during her time on council, as well as being able to reduce the tax rate and keep it low for citizens.
She also said she hopes to be a part of all of the exciting developments occurring in the community, such as at Chaplain Schmitt Island, Five Flags Center and Dubuque Museum of Art. She also stressed the importance of continuing to find ways to increase business and leisure air service at the Dubuque Regional Airport.
“We also need to expand workforce and all the things that go with that,” she said. “We need high-quality jobs and places for people to live, all of those things that lead into being a place people want to call home.”
Wethal, 46, has served on the council for a little over 15 months. Wethal, who works as a nurse practitioner at Medical Associates’ internal medicine department, was elected to her seat in March 2022 during a special election to fill Mayor Brad Cavanagh’s council seat.
“I love Dubuque, and this city has given a lot to our family,” she said. “I really love the opportunity to do this work. I feel like it’s an extension of taking care of my patients. I’m doing what I can in the community and trying to find answers to folks and connect them to services they need.”
In her time on the council, Wethal said she was proud of the housing incentives passed to benefit citizens for years to come, as well as the work the city has done with developers and business leaders on making housing available to everyone.
She also said she was pleased with the council’s efforts to give everyone access to child care, which she said continues to be a top priority for her.
“We need to make sure we are continuing to work hard to make the city of Dubuque a place where it’s an employer of choice and a community of choice,” she said. “...I think we have a lot of momentum going.”
The filing period for Dubuque City Council candidates begins Aug. 14. All candidate papers must be filed with the Dubuque City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.