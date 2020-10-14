Harley Pothoff ended a nearly 30-year career with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department in August, but he hopes to again be serving the county’s residents soon.
He is running as a Republican against Democrat incumbent Dave Baker in the Nov. 3 election for an available at-large seat on the three-person county Board of Supervisors.
Pothoff, though, said he does not think political party affiliation should have anything to do with county elections. Current Supervisor Ann McDonough in 2018 ousted two-term Supervisor Daryl Klein, who was the first Republican elected to the board in 60 years.
Pothoff said he decided to run in order to return “honesty, integrity and transparency, as well as professionalism” to the board — values he thinks are lacking now. Three Democrats currently sit on the board: Baker, McDonough and Jay Wickham.
“Now, it’s two against one, almost every vote without real discussion,” Pothoff said. “Right now, Ann asks a question, then it’s motion, second, vote and on to the next things without Ann ever getting an answer.
“If somebody has questions, they need to know they can get the answer. I’m willing to talk about the subjects, get the information out there ahead of time, so people know.”
Certain moves by the current supervisors, in particular, have rubbed Pothoff the wrong way, including their 2019 decision to outsource the county’s general assistance program. General assistance provides rental, utility and burial assistance to applicants who meet income guidelines.
In 2019, the board brought in nonprofit Resources Unite to take over the program in a controversial move.
“I can’t see a viable reason for doing that when now we’re paying someone else to handle funds that were being handled well in-house,” he said. “These things have to be discussed in open meetings so people know what’s going on. They already had a contract made up before (county) Veterans Affairs even knew it was getting pulled away. They’re always doing something and nobody knows what’s going on.”
Pothoff’s biggest transparency concern relates to his desire for fiscal responsibility. And he said his work as road patrol captain with the sheriff’s department gives him an edge there.
“I worked closely with sheriffs and chief deputies on the budgets for the sheriff’s office,” he said. “When Sheriff (Joe) Kennedy took over, we had a meeting. He wanted to know what ideas each of the leadership team had to save money. Over the past four years, the sheriff’s department has given between $1.7 million and $1.8 million back to the county just by thinking outside the box.”
Pothoff said the county supervisors have handled the COVID-19 pandemic fairly well. He agrees with the “home rule” argument made by the mayors of the county’s smaller cities, which prompted the supervisors to vote against instituting a mask mandate recommended by the county Board of Health.
But he said supervisors missed a chance.
“The county missed the opportunity to be a leader,” he said. “They should have passed something, a mandate for county-owned properties, then maybe others would have followed.”
Pothoff’s stance on allowing all-terrain and utility vehicles on county roadways has been a hot-button issue for some residents. Pothoff was the sheriff’s department’s representative on a fact-finding committee exploring the pros and cons of such a move before it was enacted. In that role, Pothoff argued against the expansion, expressing safety concerns.
But he has vowed that, if elected, he will not seek to undo that expansion. He also said the county has not implemented its all-terrain and utility vehicle to its fullest potential.
“If we can get a trail system built in our county, that’s what we need to get that positive economic impact,” he said. “And there are funds, programs available. We have to bring people in to keep our economy alive and flourishing.”