Traffic moves through the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Dodge Street in Dubuque on Tuesday. The Iowa Department of Transportation has proposed closing the access road at right and replacing it with a frontage road along U.S. 20.
State officials propose making major changes to one of Dubuque’s busiest intersections, including eliminating the ability to directly access one of the city’s biggest retailers from it.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials will hold a public meeting later this month to discuss a proposal to improve traffic at the intersection of Dodge Street/U.S. 20 and the Northwest Arterial. Officials seek input on the project before requesting state funding to perform the work.
The base proposal for the project features the closure of the intersection’s southern road access leading to Walmart, along with the closure of several driveway access points on Dodge near the intersection.
A new frontage road would be constructed south of Dodge to provide access from Westside Drive to the numerous businesses along the roadway, including Walmart. Lowe’s and Walmart also could continue to be accessed via the intersection of Dodge Street and North Crescent Ridge/Menard Court.
Another frontage road would be created just north of Dodge and west of the Northwest Arterial to provide access to the Riley Subaru and Finnin Kia car dealerships, which also would have their driveway access to Dodge removed.
Sam Shea, district transportation planner for Iowa DOT, said the project is designed to improve the traffic flow at the Dodge Street-Northwest Arterial intersection.
The proposal also includes the possibility of additional improvements, including creating a channeled right-turn lane from westbound Dodge to the arterial; expanding the new northern frontage road to connect to Old Highway Road; and making several improvements to the intersection at Crescent Ridge and Menard Court.
Shea said those additional improvements would require more funding and likely would be completed after the initial project is operational.
“The base scenario looks to get the intersection functioning properly,” Shea said. “It’s something that we’ve been looking at for several years.”
As it currently stands, Shea estimated the project would cost $8 million for the base project to $15 million when all other options are included, and construction would begin in 2028 at the earliest.
Dubuque Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the project is part of an ongoing effort by the city and DOT that started in 2014 to improve traffic at the Dodge-Northwest Arterial intersection.
State officials in 2016 brought forward two options: expand a portion of Dodge around the intersection to a six-lane highway or build an interchange at the intersection. Both of those options would have cost more than $60 million.
Schiesl said city officials asked the state to explore an alternative project that would allow for some improvements at and around the intersection at a reduced cost.
“We essentially wanted to phase in some of these improvements,” Schiesl said. “That would allow us to improve traffic there without the big price tag.”
Shea stressed the project still needs funding approval from the state in order to move forward.
Schiesl said some of that funding might come from the city.
“The city has a long history of partnering with the Iowa DOT to get projects like this done,” he said. “We’ll look at all possibilities.”
Schiesl added that any improvements made to the intersection would not interfere with Dodge eventually being expanded to six lanes if officials choose to do so later.
Kelsey Foley is a full-time team coach for All Around Academy of Gymnastics, which is located near Walmart. Reached by the Telegraph Herald, she said she was unaware of the proposed improvements. However, she said the Dodge-Northwest Arterial intersection becomes congested around peak traffic hours, making it difficult for parents to drop their children off for classes.
“Things get pretty backed up around then,” Foley said.
If the project is funded and constructed, Shea said, the intersection could continue to support projected roadway traffic in Dubuque for the next 15 to 20 years.
“We’re seeing this as a solution to the traffic that we are seeing today,” Shea said.
