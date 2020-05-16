POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities will not be able to determine what caused a blaze that destroyed a rural Potosi home Thursday.
An investigation cannot be conducted due to the lack of a structure to analyze, officials said.
Crews from the Potosi, Cassville and Lancaster fire departments responded at 3:40 p.m. Thursday to 5285 Muller Lane. The house engulfed by flames belonged to Pat and Karla Stelpflug. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on scene for four hours and were assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and Potosi Rescue Squad.
“There is nothing salvageable,” said Potosi Fire Chief Ryne Emler on Friday. “Not even a sock.”