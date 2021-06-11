A Dubuque grocery store closed briefly Thursday afternoon because of a small fire.
The Hy-Vee at 400 S. Locust St. was closed for a short time after the fire at about 1:45 p.m.
Assistant Fire Chief Greg Harris said there was a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen of the Chinese food area. The store’s suppression system put it out and the store was evacuated before the fire department arrived.
No injuries were reported.
“All we did was ventilate the structure — just make sure it was all clear and safe for re-entry,” Harris said.
The store reopened later Thursday.
Harris said the damage was minimal — “probably the pot that was on top of the stove.”
The Chinese food department and Mia Pizza were to reopen today, the store announced.