Police said a Dubuque man was arrested after video surfaced of him touching himself sexually outside of his apartment building.
Christopher T. Wright, 33, of 601 Garfield Ave., Apt. 203, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Monday on a charge of indecent exposure.
Court documents made available Tuesday state that police were alerted on Nov. 8 of a video on Facebook that showed a man exposing himself in Dubuque.
An ensuing investigation determined that a witness took video of Wright exposing his genitals and touching himself while standing next to his apartment building on Nov. 6, documents state.
