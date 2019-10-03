LANCASTER, Wis. — Next year’s proposed budget for Grant County has a deficit of just more than $1.1 million, based on the draft presented to county supervisors this week.
The supervisors took no action on the proposed spending plan for 2020, but instead sent it to the county’s Executive Committee for review and possible changes.
County Finance Director Nancy Scott said the proposed budget includes a 2% pay increase across the board for all county employees on Jan. 1. She also said the county would see no increase in health insurance costs for next year.
Scott said one significant change in state revenue coming to the county would be an increase in money allocated for child welfare costs. She said the money is mainly for a new social worker to work on child welfare cases.
An updated proposed budget likely will be presented to county supervisors at their November board meeting.