Question: Who is responsible for painting lane lines on the roadway that runs from Asbury Road to Plaza Drive, parallel to the Northwest Arterial? There are no yellow lines to indicate where you’re supposed to be, just road.
Answer: That section of roadway runs on the east side of the parking lots of Asbury Plaza stores, from Hy-Vee to Blain’s Farm & Fleet, and to the west of businesses such as Culver’s.
City of Dubuque spokesman Randy Gehl said in an email that the roadway is not owned by the city, so it is not in charge of pavement markings.
It “is a private street and the maintenance of the roadway, including pavement markings, is the responsibility of the commercial property owners within the Asbury Plaza development,” Gehl said in his email.
Cafaro Co. owns the majority of the Asbury Plaza. Joe Bell, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that Cafaro repaved its section of the roadway about a month ago and added lane lines. However, he noted that the company doesn’t own all properties along that roadway.
Questions sent to other corporate retailers along the road went unanswered.
Question: What are they doing with all the dirt they recently removed for the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project?
Answer: Workers recently installed six, 8-foot-diameter storm sewer pipes underneath the Canadian Pacific tracks along Garfield Avenue.
Crews spent much of the summer and early fall tunneling and installing the pipes.
Kristin Hill, City of Dubuque communications specialist with the Bee Branch project, said in an email that about 410 cubic yards of soil was taken out for each culvert.
“As part of the micro-tunneling process, the soil was turned from a solid into a liquid, pumped through 4-inch steel lines and then separated into different soil types such as sand, silt and clay,” her email read.
The dirt then was dewatered and tested for contamination, she said. Any contaminated soil was taken to the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency landfill in Dubuque, while noncontaminated soil is being stored for future use at a temporary fill site.
While still not yet operational, the culverts eventually will increase the capacity of the Bee Branch flood mitigation system from a 75-year rain event to a 500-year rain event.
With the tunneling completed, crews will start building a concrete structure to direct water from the upper Bee Branch Creek and Bee Branch storm sewer into the culverts. They also will install a level control structure to keep water from backing up from the lower to the upper Bee Branch Creek.
Officials previously said the culverts should be ready to convey water by May. The rest of the project should wrap up by late summer and is expected to cost about $31.2 million.