EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Edgewood Locker is accepting applications for its first meat cutter and butcher apprenticeship program.
The program is designed for high school seniors or any working-age adults. Compensation will be based on experience, said Edgewood Locker co-owner Baili Maurer.
During the program, apprentices will be required to complete 96 lecture hours and 66 lab hours at Hawkeye Community College. Tuition will be reimbursed by the business for students who maintain adequate grades.
Maurer said the number of apprentices they accept will depend on the number of applications they receive. Edgewood Locker hopes to hire the apprentices after they receive their certifications.
“I hope it brings exposure to our industry and that it is a career opportunity,” Maurer said. “I hope we get passionate candidates that can make careers in our industry.”
Anyone interested in the program can call Maurer at 563-928-6814 or email baili@edgewoodlocker.com.