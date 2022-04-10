City of Dubuque leaders are moving forward with a project to repair the local ice arena, but the work will require the facility to close for the summer.
Dubuque City Council members recently unanimously approved setting two public hearings on April 18 for approval of plans and specifications for the settlement remediation project at Mystique Community Ice Center. The work aims to curb the settling of the structure caused by unstable soil on which it was built.
The project, estimated to cost $4.6 million, will require the ice arena to close from June 1 to Nov. 1.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl described the project as an extensive effort that will include hiring multiple contractors.
“There are multiple stages of work that we are going to have to do,” he said.
When Mystique Community Ice Center was constructed in 2010, it was built on the site of a former landfill. While portions of the structure were built atop deep foundation systems and have experienced no issues, other sections built on unsupported concrete slab have sunk as deep as 4 inches, causing operational issues.
To resolve the problem, the city plans to remove the entirety of the ice rink, underlying ice system and the first two rows of bleachers. From there, a contractor will install supports under the building to prevent further settling.
Schiesl said city staff spoke with several contractors about the project and determined that there are multiple ways to resolve the settling issue.
When city officials send the project out for bid, they will require each contractor to present its own plan to remediate settling. City staff will recommend the method they believe to be the best option.
“All these contractors have their own specialized techniques, and the city will have to decide which one to go with,” Schiesl said.
As a result, the cost of settlement remediation alone could vary from $2 million to $3.5 million, he said. Other elements of the project, including removing and replacing ice rink equipment and remediating areas outside of the ice rink, also will contribute to the total cost.
City staff members plan to close the center at a time that it typically sees the least use, but ice skating programs that use the rink throughout the year are struggling to plan for the closure.
Rebecca Menzynski, skating director of Dubuque Figure Skating, said competitive figure skaters in her program and participants in its learn-to-skate classes use the center during the summer. With the arena’s temporary closure, they will need to travel more than an hour each week to find a place to practice.
“We’re basically going to be missing a season,” Menzynski said. “We’re trying to find ice times elsewhere, but they are quite a distance away.”
She said she understands the need for the work but also fears that a prolonged period without access to the local rink will cause interest in skating to slip.
“The building needs to be repaired, but it’s kind of frustrating,” Menzynski said. “I do worry that a lot of kids are going to walk away from this.”