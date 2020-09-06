A walk in Deere Dike Park north of Dubuque is one through lush wildlife habitat unique to the lands along the Mississippi River.
Myriad species of frogs and songbirds bathe the park in a wash of wild, white noise. The path out from the parking lot passes a line of hardwood trees to the left, separating the hiker from an open marsh. To the right, a great blue heron might stand among a half-acre of shallow river water, waiting for fish.
A splash could mean a ring-necked duck diving for shoots or a passing insect. It also could mean a Labrador retriever leaping into the shallows after a dummy thrown by its master — unknowingly scattering a water snake, submerged near shore, after frisky leopard frogs.
All this might be monitored by a bald eagle, high in a tree beside the marsh.
And occasionally, through it
all, one will hear the sound of
machinery at the nearby John Deere Dubuque Works plant.
While the path along the dike is maintained by Dubuque County Conservation, the land, a glance at rare signage will show, is actually part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. And that mix of lush habitat and wildlife is the core of its purpose and substance.
“It’s very well utilized,” said Brandon Jones, district manager of the refuge’s McGregor (Iowa) District. “There’s tons of people who use it for various uses: fishing, hunting, boating in general.”
But, he said, most people never know they are using it when they do.
“We’re just such a vast refuge,” Jones said. “There are signs, depending on where you access it, but there’s no grand visual indicator that you’re on a national refuge.”
Scope and scale
If hikers were to walk to the end of Deere Dike and look north, they would see refuge land shaping Mud Lake. Turn south and they would see land around Sunfish Lake and treetops, reaching over Lock and Dam No. 11, stemming from Stumpf Island — all part of the refuge.
The same is true of nearly every island and acre of land between the bluffs, on either side of the river, excluding municipalities, from south of Clinton, Iowa, to north of Wabasha, Minn.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge stretches 261 river miles and covers 240,000 square miles of Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. All of that is overseen by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, though half is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Fish and Wildlife partners with many local government organizations along its lengths for help managing the refuge.
According to the refuge website, it is one of the largest blocks of floodplain habitat in the lower 48 states.
Because it is so long, it is administratively separated into four districts. Two of those run the length of the tri-state area, meeting at Lock and Dam No. 11. The McGregor District runs 110 miles, starting in Reno, Minn. The Savanna (Ill.) District runs 80 miles, down to Princeton, Iowa.
“We have hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, some scenic overlooks — anything you would expect from public land and, really, almost anything you’d want,” said Ed Britton, manager of the Savanna District.
Hunting and trapping are also options on much of the land during certain seasons. And both the backwaters and Mississippi’s main channel are great for anglers.
That last point, it turns out, is how the refuge came to be and what led to its official purpose: the preservation and restoration of fish and wildlife habitat and other natural resources.
History
The vision of the refuge was that of 52 sportsmen — largely anglers — who, in the dawn of the 20th century, were discouraged by the state of surface water in the Upper Mississippi Basin.
“Historically, beginning in the early 1900s, a lot of people started draining the backwaters for farming,” Britton said. “A lot of people were coming to the Midwest, and they wanted land along the river. There was less and less habitat for fish.”
By 1922, that, pollution and other problems drove those sportsmen to meet in Chicago and form the Izaak Walton League — named after the 17th-century conservationist and author — to stop and reverse, if possible, the damage they saw.
“Uncontrolled industrial discharges, raw sewage and soil erosion threatened to destroy many of the nation’s most productive waterways,” states the league’s website. “At the same time, the country’s forests, wetlands and wilderness areas were quickly disappearing. The group decided to form an organization to combat water pollution.”
The league went to work and, by 1924, convinced Congress to create the refuge.
“Obviously, that meant a good deal of land acquisition,” Britton said. “Incredibly, they set aside 261 linear miles of the river. It was a huge success that they managed that. Imagine that today.”
And, Britton said, the refuge has lived up to its purpose very well.
Biodiversity
“It’s a unique refuge in the lower 48, where you have an extensive linear stretch of acreage,” Britton said. “So, we get large concentrations, hundreds of thousands, of birds migrating through and utilizing refuge land.”
According to Audubon Society, more than 325 species of birds use what is called the Mississippi Flyway to migrate from their wintering habitat as far south as Brazil to their cooler homes during the warmer months.
Those include birds prioritized for protection, due to dwindling habitat. Shorebirds such as the short-billed dowitcher, nautical birds including the piping plover and least tern, prairie species like the bobolink — all find safe shelter on these lands.
“In the spring, you see a tremendous diversity of birds come through here,” said Jones.
In mid-August, Chris Smythe and his partner, Maria Salazar, both of Madison, Wis., made a return trip to Deere Dike Park to do some birding, having read of the refuge and its avian bounty.
“You wouldn’t believe what all you can get here,” Smythe said.
“Not today, but when we came here a couple of years ago, we saw sandhill cranes,” Salazar added. “We’ve seen mergansers, skimmers, snipes all right around here. You can get looks at terns and stuff from the park up on the bluff (Eagle Point), but here you can get right down to the level of some others.”
One of the most remarkable sights available each year, according to Britton, is located on islands just south of Bellevue, Iowa.
“We have the only known colony of nesting white pelicans (in the U.S.),” he said. “They showed up in the late ’80s and early ’90s and just kind of loafed on the sandbars for 12 years before they started nesting. It is absolutely remarkable.”
All through the summer, the islands are covered in the great, white birds, interspersed with cormorants and even egrets. The trees are largely stripped bare. Droppings coat most surfaces. But in the sand, hundreds of pelicans sit on pads of sand piled up to hold their eggs.
Britton said most of those pelicans just recently headed back south, among the first to make the journey.
Jones said farther north, in Pool 9 — which stretches from the lock and dam near Harpers Ferry, Iowa, to the one near Genoa, Wis., and which he calls the “heart of the river” — a greater migration is about to begin.
“If people want to come and see what the river looked like before the locks and dams, come here,” he said. “It gives you that perspective. With that comes the amount of bird use, which is pretty spectacular. With the water being normal or low this year there, the shorebird migration was spectacular. It should be a really fantastic birding fall this year.”
More common birds proliferate as well.
Last week, a gaggle of more than 60 Canada geese gathered on the Illinois shore just south of Frentress Lake. A few miles north, another shared a shaded cove back away from even the backwater slough with a great blue heron, as a bald eagle flew overhead.
The refuge is not all for the birds, though. Resident animals also make great use of the lands and waters.
Whitetail deer regularly swim across the shallow backwaters from bank to island to graze on tree nuts and leafy greens. Rabbits and muskrats thrive.
Beaver lodges dot the John Deere Marsh, as seen by Smythe and Salazar.
“I swear we heard one slap its tail,” Smythe said. “And I about slipped into the water trying to find it with my binoculars. It’s so cool back there.”
And, as would likely please its founders, a boat ride in the backwaters shows minnows leaping out of the water fleeing bass or other predators.
“The backwaters, that’s where you catch your ring perch, your crappie, your bluegills and bass,” said Steve Kopp, proprietor of Dubuque Fishing Guide Services. “Upper Sunfish has some great backwater there, right above the dam.”
But, he said, it is the main channel side of the refuge islands that his clients clamor for.
“The fishing starts when the ice goes out,” Kopp said. “You’ll see the serious guys go for walleye and sauger fishing when the water’s still cold. Those are main-channel fish. As it warms, you’ll see some bass guys. About May, the catfish will start going. You’ll see some tournament boats still then, but you’ll start seeing pontoons and stuff, too, once the weather gets hot.”
All along the refuge’s waters, anglers at any level can be seen wetting their lines. Once the river freezes in winter, too, the surrounding waters teem with ice fishing parties.
Kopp said he appreciates the restoration work the Fish and Wildlife Service and Army Corps do for fish habitat.
“It’s nice to see when they’re out,” he said. “It’s tough for them to keep up, with the high waters we’ve had. They do a bunch of work, then it gets flooded out.”
Challenging changes
This year, Mississippi River levels have been what was long considered normal. But, due to climate change, recent years have seen increasingly high water levels for longer stretches than ever before, according to Britton.
He said 2019, in particular, was devastating. Last year, the river was above flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge for a record 86 consecutive days.
“We’re seeing hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of acres of dead trees,” he said. “It was the high water levels, the flow and the duration.”
From a boat in the backwaters, one can see into closed-canopy hardwood groves that cover the refuge islands, shading the undergrowth plants that can spring up quickly after waters recede or survive beneath them. Plants in these areas are used to floods. Britton explained that most of the hardwood trees on refuge land are silver maple.
“Most of your hardwood species cannot tolerate weeks and weeks of flooding,” he said. “What we saw in 2019 was even the silver maple, which are usually fine, not being able to take it. When you have the majority of your forest being silver maples, and we’re seeing these type of floods more and more, it’s the nightmare we’re seeing.”
Jones said what happens next is a domino effect.
“Once the trees die, we’ll get another high water event and … they’re a glue that holds it all together,” he said. “Without those roots, the river starts undercutting, we start getting erosion, and the islands begin to disappear. The last four years with the high water has altered and changed the river. The amount of tree loss up and down the river, thousands have been affected. And it will only continue.”
Britton said some of the projects being planned now include raising the elevation of some refuge lands by 4 or 5 feet and replanting hardwoods to try to stave off these new flood years.
But the refuge has, in a way, become a victim of its own success. The Higgins eye mussel, a threatened species crucial to improving water quality, has been attracted to and found success along a lot of refuge shoreline.
“Higgins eye mussel is federally endangered,” Britton said. “Any time you’re going to disturb habitat, even if your intention is to improve habitat, you have to go in and look. And we’re seeing more species put on the list.”
Bats, too, are thriving on refuge land, including those that are federally protected.
“We have the Indiana bat, the northern longear bat,” Britton said. “So, that impacts timing in terms of removal of trees. From April 1 to Sept. 30, you can’t remove trees on federal lands because of bat activity.”
Another problem facing the refuge is the increasing sediment entering the river caused by the record floods, as well as continued, increased farming and the erosion that causes, according to Britton.
“Another problem, though, is the amount of siltation,” he said. “Last year, we got 5,000 cubic yards of sand. We’re going to have a lot of challenges coming up with this new normal.”
Jones said Fish and Wildlife relies a lot on Army Corps dredging operations to solve the siltation problem, but that even they have their limits.
“The Corps are really challenged at maintaining that navigation channel,” he said. “Now, with the mass amount of farming, we’re seeing, each flood brings so much material. The river can only handle so much.”
Jones said the Corps is running into challenges with so much dredged material.
“They’re running out of areas to put this material,” he said. “Once you take it off the bottom, what do you do with it? You can sidecast, but only in areas that have been approved by state and federal agencies.”
That has also been a problem in recent years. The Army Corps contracts private companies to do a lot of dredge work and sidecasting, including Newt Marine of Dubuque.
But, according to Newt General Manager Marcus Murphy, that work is taking them further and further afield — up to Minnesota often — due to long delays in federal environmental impact statements processes since 2016.
The good news
There is much work that is ongoing and being planned to solve problems and create new habitat in the refuge.
Jones said the McGregor District, in particular, has been fortunate in recent years. He credits much of that to the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program, a coordinated effort by Fish and Wildlife, the Army Corps and the states of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin to share scientific knowledge and conduct assessments of highest areas of concern.
“That involves island construction, recreating hardwood forest, backwater dredging, vegetation promotion to address water-quality issues,” he said.
Currently, construction is underway of Conway Lake in Pool 9. Planning for island creation in Pool 10 should be completed by year’s end.
And a project in McGregor Lake, at Prairie du Chien, is set to start in 2021. That includes dredging 28 acres of the lake — which had become significantly shallower due to barrier island erosion — rebuilding some of those barrier islands and improving woodland habitat on them, as well as constructing new islands in the lake, to reduce erosive wave action.
Despite federal funding being stretched thinner and thinner, and partner agencies facing delays in the various regulatory processes, these projects will help the refuge and its users — human, plant and animals alike.