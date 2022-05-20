A man was sentenced this week to five years of probation for his role in a fight in Dubuque during which he was shot in the leg.
Sirmonta D. Coleman, 25, of Thomson, Ill., pleaded guilty in March to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.
Both Assistant County Attorney Josh Sims and Coleman’s attorney, Joey Hoover, had asked Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter to follow the plea agreement, which called for a five-year suspended prison sentence.
Bitter agreed and said prison sentences for the charges would be served concurrently if Coleman’s probation is revoked.
Court documents state that Coleman was shot in the leg on July 3 during a large fight that started inside a Main Street bar, then moved outside to the parking lot of the convenience store at 250 W. First St. Coleman was shot in the parking lot.
Documents state that Demario M. Durrah, 30, of Dubuque, told police that he heard a gunshot as the fight progressed. Durrah, who told police he was watching the fight, then saw Coleman with a handgun.
“Coleman then looked at Durrah and began walking toward Durrah with the handgun in his hands,” documents state. “Durrah told Coleman to stop, but Coleman continued to advance toward Durrah, who removed his handgun from his pocket and fired multiple rounds toward Coleman in self-defense, striking Coleman in the leg.”
Coleman fell and dropped his weapon, documents state, and Durrah placed his handgun on the ground and waited for police to arrive.
Police reported that security camera footage confirmed that Coleman was advancing toward Durrah with his handgun “held out in front of him” prior to being shot.
Hoover described the chaotic circumstances that prompted Coleman’s actions.
“He was assaulted by a number of men, and he was fearful that these people could go after his friends and his girlfriend,” Hoover said.
Coleman told the court he wanted to apologize for his actions.
Bitter said Coleman will remain in custody until a bed becomes available at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. Coleman will reside at the facility for one year while on probation.