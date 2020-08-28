The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael P. Ashby, 55, of 2630 1/2 Jackson St., was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
- Jennifer A. Towsley, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, and providing false information.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 28, of 1266 Jackson St.,
- No. 5, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Jackson Street on charges of assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Dunn assaulted Deborah A. Ford, 59, of 1266 Jackson St., No. 6, at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
- Tanner J. Ramaker, 26, of 3726 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of possession of meth and warrants charging four counts of probation violation.
- Renn M. Howell, 33, of Bernard, Iowa, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road on a charge of possession of meth and warrants charging three counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver.
- Michael S. Horn, 53, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree harassment.
- Cordero J. Davis, 33, of 2214 Jackson St., was arrested at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of White Street on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
- Deandre Davis, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Iowa Street on charges of second-degree harassment and interference with official acts.
- Naomi C. Olin, 24, of 444 Angella St., No. 10, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of White Street on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft.
- Ross A. Reed, 34, of 1501 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
- Dean J. Siefken, 28, of 542 W. 11th St., No. 7, reported $800 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked at his residence.