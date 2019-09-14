The deluge of a Dubuque road construction site during a thunderstorm Thursday night was an oddly successful demonstration of city engineering, officials said Friday.
Video capturing the torrential incident — widely shared on social media — shows a torrent of stormwater pouring into a construction site on Kaufmann Avenue between Francis Street and Central Avenue, where the area had been excavated for the installation of a box culvert.
Even though the project is not complete, the partially constructed culvert rerouted water into the city’s storm sewer system that otherwise would have continued racing down Kaufmann, said city civil engineer Deron Muehring on Friday.
“The lion’s share of that water passed through the Central-Kauffman intersection in that storm sewer,” he said. “It’s connected and completed all the way down to Elm Street all the way down to the Bee Branch.”
The strong storm system that bombarded the tri-state region with rain Thursday night caused extensive flash flooding, but officials said damage was limited to scattered pockets of infrastructure.
More than 3 inches of rain dumped on Dubuque on Thursday, and the National Weather Service reported that Dubuque County received 5.7 inches from Wednesday morning through Thursday night. Meanwhile, about 4 to 4.5 inches of rain fell across southwest Wisconsin, causing flash flooding, mudslides and street closures.
DUBUQUE FLOODING
The flooding of the Dubuque construction site set the work schedule back one day while crews removed gravel and backfill material from the hole, Muehring said.
Two nearby duplexes — at 2205-07 Francis St. and 93-95 Kaufmann Ave. — were damaged, resulting in the displacement of four households. The basement in the former building flooded while rushing water eroded the yard of the second, exposing a gas line.
The utilities to both buildings were disconnected, making them uninhabitable, said Alexis Steger, Dubuque housing and community development director.
The Upper Bee Branch Creek corridor also successfully diverted stormwater despite continued construction on the railroad yard culvert phase of the project.
“It’s not functioning optimally, but it’s still providing a place for all that water to go,” Muehring said. “It got pretty full last night.”
Flash flooding on other city streets was “extensive” in multiple areas, including on Central Avenue, West Locust Street and Clarke Drive, said Dubuque Public Works Director John Klosterman.
“The storm sewer system just couldn’t handle it,” he said.
Manhole covers were dislodged, vehicles stalled in floodwaters in some streets and water poured into some homes.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
In Wisconsin, the City of Prairie du Chien’s stormwater system was inundated with runoff from Wisconsin 27, leading to flooding in the neighborhood south of the highway.
Mayor Dave Hemmer on Friday declared a state of emergency, which he believes will facilitate the process of acquiring funds if the state provides disaster assistance.
“We got a mess,” he said. “We’re working on it.”
If the city receives funding, it will help cover city cleanup costs. Stormwater ditches along Wisconsin 27 are filled with debris, and nearby roads are covered with mud.
Hemmer said he was unaware of any damage to homes aside from flooded basements.
In Grant County, township roads took the brunt of the storm, particularly those alongside the Wisconsin River, said County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun.
“The towns are working to make emergency repairs,” he said.
The county intends to apply for Wisconsin Disaster Fund help to assist townships.
He said he was unaware of any residents who were displaced, but he had heard reports of home damage in the Village of Woodman.
In light of the road conditions, the Boscobel and Prairie du Chien area school districts canceled classes Friday, while Fennimore Community Schools operated on a two-hour delay.
ELSEWHERE
Dubuque County Conservation reported that several bridges were damaged at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve outside of Dubuque and require repairs before they can be used.
Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation reported the closure of Bloody Run Park through Monday, Sept. 16, warning the public to avoid the park until moisture dissipates.
Duane Boelman, deputy clerk in McGregor, Iowa, said the city experienced moderate flash flooding.
“The water came down the streets pretty hard and brought the usual gravel and rocks with it,” he said.
River Road between McGregor and Marquette also was closed from about 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday after mudslides spilled onto the roadway, said Mar-Mac Police Chief Robert Millin.