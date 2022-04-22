EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Thursday approved both the addition of a new member and a three-year contract for the city manager.
Council members unanimously approved Mayor Randy Degenhardt’s appointment of Mike Hoffmann to fill the Ward 3 seat vacated by Chad Biermeier. Biermeier, whose term was set to expire in 2023, resigned March 24 due to mental health concerns stemming from harassment from city residents.
Two other council members also resigned in recent weeks — Brett Muir, citing increased work commitments and a move out of the city limits, and Robin Pearson, who did not provide a reason in her resignation letter.
Muir, whose term was set to expire in 2025, was succeeded by former Council Member Delbert Belken, whose appointment the council approved at a previous meeting.
On Thursday, the council unanimously accepted Pearson’s resignation, and Degenhardt stated that he plans to appoint former Council Member Jacob Walsh to fill her seat. Pearson’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Walsh, who served on the council from 2011 to 2017, was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, so he will be sworn in at the council’s next meeting, set for Monday, April 25.
Degenhardt expressed his gratitude to Biermeier, Muir and Pearson during the meeting.
“They did a good job while they were here, and I appreciate what they’ve done,” Degenhardt said.
Hoffmann, 59, is vice president of River City Paving. He said following the meeting that he was interested in joining the council to help the city.
“They’ve had some resignations, and it’s the civic thing to do,” he said.
Hoffmann said he feels his years of experience in construction and asphalt paving will come in handy as the city tackles major construction projects.
“I want to make sure things are done right,” he said. “They’ve got $30 million worth of construction going on, and that’s what I’ve done my whole life, so I can give them some insight, I hope.”
On Thursday, council members also approved a three-year contract for City Manager Loras Herrig.
Herrig, who had worked without a contract since assuming his role in 2018, sought one following public calls for his resignation by Council Member Tim Fluhr.
Prior to the council’s approval of the contract, Fluhr suggested that the matter be tabled.
“I think we should table this until we get the new guys in here, a couple months down the road. Then, we can go over it with them and see what their input is,” he said.
Asked by Degenhardt to clarify the “new guys” to whom he was referring, Fluhr replied that he did not know whether the newly appointed Hoffmann had yet read the contract. Hoffmann stated that he had.
Fluhr’s motion died for lack of a second, after which the council approved the contract on a 4-1 vote. Belken, Hoffmann, Degenhardt and Council Member Jeff Burgmeier voted to approve the contract, while Fluhr voted against it.
Herrig’s contract, which runs through April 17, 2025, states that he will receive an annual base salary of $70,000, with future annual increases set at the same percentage as other city employees.
“I’d like the city manager to be treated the same as everybody else — no better, no worse,” Herrig said during the meeting.
The contract also states that the council will evaluate the city manager’s performance at least once annually, and council members can suspend the city manager — with full pay and benefits — with a two-thirds vote of the council.
Additionally, the contract states that if the council elects to terminate the city manager’s employment prior to the contract’s expiration and the city manager is still “willing and able to perform his duties,” the city manager will receive a lump sum cash payment equal to one month’s salary. If the city manager is terminated “for just cause,” the city is not required to pay the severance sum.