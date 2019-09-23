Three Grant County fire departments recently were awarded about $190,000 in federal grants.
The funding comes from the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, according to a press release from Grant County Emergency Management.
The local awards are:
- Hazel Green Fire District — $118,285 to replace outdated self-contained breathing apparatus packs.
- Cassville Volunteer Fire Department — $46,441 as the sponsor of a regional grant to offer 12 classes to volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services agencies on topics such as technical rescue, incident management, hazardous materials and medical response.
- Lancaster Fire Department — $23,863 as the sponsor of a regional grant to provide swiftwater rescue training to area firefighters.
The release said the departments must provide a local match of 5% to 10%.
“Each year, Grant County Emergency Management provides assistance to any interested area fire departments and EMS agencies with the development of grant applications for the program,” the release states. “Since the program’s establishment in 2001, Grant County communities have received more overall AFG awards than any Wisconsin county.”