In a school year that has brought plenty of changes for educators and students, the snow day seems to be emerging largely unscathed locally.
Despite flexibility given to schools to offer virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from most local districts said they still plan to close schools on bad weather days without requiring students to attend remotely — at least for the first few occurrences.
School leaders said though they have plans for virtual instruction during the pandemic, they still prefer in-person learning, and the logistics of deploying remote instruction for a snow day would prove challenging.
“Initially, it sounds like a great idea, until you start going through some of the other little things with it that aren’t so little,” said Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, local school districts have some added flexibility to offer remote learning on days when they normally would cancel school for bad weather.
Iowa schools were given that option for the current school year.
Illinois schools can use remote learning days at their discretion under the state’s disaster proclamation, though the state already had a provision allowing districts to develop plans for electronic-learning days in lieu of cancelations. Wisconsin allows schools to use virtual learning because of inclement weather.
However, out of 32 local school districts that responded to an inquiry from the Telegraph Herald, most said they planned to use traditional snow days as needed unless they see a large number of weather cancelations. A few district officials said their plans would depend on the situation.
Meyer said implementing virtual learning on snow days would be challenging in part because students in kindergarten through fifth grade do not take computers home with them each night, which would prove challenging if officials didn’t have advance warning of a storm.
Additionally, students’ parents might still need to go to work, and those children could end up having to go to day care or be left in the care of an older student.
“If we go to remote learning as an equivalent of a day, I think we have to look at, ‘Are we shortchanging the whole aspect of the quality of education?’” Meyer said.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials likewise are planning on traditional snow days.
While the logistics would have been challenging, a large part of that decision boiled down to giving students and staff a break during a stretch of an already-extended school year in which they don’t have many days off, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
“We have a pretty rigorous schedule all year, so we thought if we only have a few snow days in there, that a break probably would be a good thing for our kids,” he said.
In the West Delaware County Community School District, officials built three weather make-up days into the school calendar, so the first three snow days will be treated as usual. If the district has to use any more snow days, however, officials have developed a plan to switch to remote learning.
“Remote learning is something that all districts are getting better and better at, but we still prefer face-to-face learning as much as we can provide that,” Superintendent Kristen Rickey said.
In Dubuque Community Schools, officials plan to have traditional snow days if they happen before the winter break. However, they will examine the results of this week, during which all students are learning virtually as officials seek to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday. District leaders then will discuss whether they could replicate that model on bad weather days in early 2021.
“The answer is, maybe,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “We really don’t know yet. We’re going to take some of the things we learn this week and see, does that lend it to having an expectation that we do this on snow days or not.”
While most local districts plan to offer at least a few snow days as needed this fall, a few local officials said they plan to pivot to virtual learning if the weather turns bad.
Officials in Scales Mound, Ill., were approved last year — ahead of the pandemic — to use two electronic-learning days in lieu of weather cancellations. Superintendent Bill Caron said he plans to use those if needed. If the district needs more than two snow days, officials would decide whether to hold remote learning days or to cancel classes.
“It gives an opportunity to kids to continue with their learning,” Caron said. “They have an opportunity to not have a disconnect in their learning, and now with the remote learning, it’s even better.”