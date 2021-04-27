LANCASTER and POTOSI, Wis. -- Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster and the Potosi Branch Library will return to regular business hours next week.
Beginning on Monday, May 3, Schreiner Memorial Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Beginning on Tuesday, May 4, the Potosi Branch Library hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Only five patrons will be allowed in the Potosi Branch Library at a time.
The Potosi Branch Library also will return to its regular check-out periods. Books and magazines can be checked out for a two-week period and movies for a one-week period. Returned materials will be quarantined for 24 hours before they can be checked out by another patron. Late fines also will be reinstated.
Children ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at both locations. The two libraries also will continue to offer curbside pickup and will implement social distancing, sanitization procedures and masks.
For more information, call the Schreiner Memorial Library at 608-723-7304 or the Potosi Branch Library at 608-763-2115.