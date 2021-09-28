Dubuque police are on the scene of an apartment complex this morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers are at an apartment complex at 2325 Radford Road.

“It’s an ongoing Dubuque Police Department investigation of motor vehicle thefts,” Lt. Ted McClimon said. “Officers are applying for and executing a search warrant at that location.”

McClimon said officers have been on the scene since about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

No additional information was available at 7:30 a.m.

