Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dubuque police are on the scene of an apartment complex this morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
Officers are at an apartment complex at 2325 Radford Road.
“It’s an ongoing Dubuque Police Department investigation of motor vehicle thefts,” Lt. Ted McClimon said. “Officers are applying for and executing a search warrant at that location.”
McClimon said officers have been on the scene since about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
No additional information was available at 7:30 a.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.