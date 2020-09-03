MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife is expected to be sentenced on Friday, Sept. 4, but only immediate family members will be able to attend the hearing in person.
Todd M. Mullis, 44, of Earlville, was convicted in September 2019 of first-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm.
Per Iowa law, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder, though his attorneys have requested that a new trial be held. Judge Thomas Bitter is expected to rule on that request at the beginning of Friday's hearing, and if it is denied, he then will proceed to issue a sentence.
Authorities said Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital difficulties, with a corn rake. He then attempted to pass off her death as a farm accident.
His sentencing hearing has been postponed four times, but it is expected to be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Delaware County Courthouse in Manchester.
"The court will have limited space available in the courtroom due to social distancing measures and other concerns because of the current public health emergency," states a press release. "Attendance at the live proceedings in the Delaware County Courthouse will be limited to immediate family members."
The Telegraph Herald will provide immediate updates after the hearing at TelegraphHerald.com.