A citizen of Guatemala who admitted to illegally living in Dubuque has been sentenced to 82 days in federal prison.
Martin Ordonez-Ortiz, 48, was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, more than one month after he pleaded guilty to a charge of misuse of a social security number. He also mus serve three years of supervised release.
Ordonez-Ortiz admitted that in June he used another person's social security number on employment forms and state and federal tax documents. Immigration officials arrested Ordonez-Ortiz in January.
Ordonez-Ortiz currently is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service unitl he can be turned over to immigration officials, authorities said in a press release.