A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation in relation to giving her child a THC gummy to take at school.

Donna L. Lavoie, 52, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of child endangerment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged.

