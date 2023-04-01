A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation in relation to giving her child a THC gummy to take at school.
Donna L. Lavoie, 52, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of child endangerment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged.
Lavoie also must pay an $855 civil penalty, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that police were called to Lincoln Elementary School on Nov. 17. School administration reported finding a gummy, which later tested positive for THC, in a 7-year-old student’s lunchbox.
“(The student) stated to school staff that his mother (Lavoie) gives the gummy to him once in the morning and he is to take a second one after lunch,” documents state.
Lavoie told police that she gave the gummy to her son to “help with his behavioral issues,” documents state. Lavoie also gave the container of gummies to police.
“The container states, ‘Warning: Keep out of the reach of children and pets,’” documents state. “These rings are approximately 20 mg gummy rings, with 50 gummy rings per container. The container also states, ‘Enjoy at your own risk and in moderation as consumer may have variable potent, physiological effects.’”